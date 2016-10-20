Hermiston Gait partially closed following crash

Hermiston Gait has been partially closed following a road traffic accident.

One man sustained injuries as a result of the collision but is not thought to be seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at the Hermiston Gait Junction, Edinburgh, following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“The incident happened around 11.30am on Thursday, October 20, when an HGV vehicle and a silver van were involved in a collision.

“One man has sustained injuries, but these do not appear to be serious at this time. Part of the road is currently closed and will be reopened in due course.

“The public are thanked for their patience at this time.”