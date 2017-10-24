Hibs and Hearts fans warned ahead of crunch Edinburgh Derby

Police have vowed to crackdown on any trouble ahead of tonight’s Edinburgh Derby and urged fans to behave.

Hibernian host Hearts in the first Edinburgh Derby of the season at 7:45pm tonight.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany, Match Commander, passed on advice to fans saying: “The Edinburgh derby is always a fantastic atmosphere, regardless of whether it’s in Gorgie, or Leith.

READ MORE: Rangers fan admits threatening to kill Hibs manager Neil Lennon

“Ahead of the match at Easter Road on Tuesday October 24, I would like to remind supporters of both teams to behave appropriately so that the experience is not tarnished for themselves or others.

“I will have an appropriate police presence in and around Easter Road to keep the public safe and deter any criminal activity before, during and after the match.

READ MORE: Five talking points ahead of Hibs v Hearts

“Part of our role on the day will be to assist stewarding staff with searches, and I would like to remind fans that alcohol, flares and other banned items should not be brought to the stadium. If you are found in possession of these things, you won’t get in and may face further police action.

“Similarly, no one will be allowed access to the stadium whilst drunk and remember that if you are drunk you will be turned away.”