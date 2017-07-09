Hibs and Sunderland fans join to pay tribute to Bradley Lowery

Hibs and Sunderland fans joined together this afternoon to pay tribute to six-year-old Black Cats fan Bradley Lowery, who lost his brave battle against cancer on Friday.

In the sixth minute of Hibs player Lewis Stevenson’s testimonial match at Easter Road, both sets of supporters rose to their feet for 60 seconds applause to mark the youngster’s passing following his battle with a rare cancer.

Hibs fans hold a minute's applause for Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery who sadly passed away this week. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The travelling support had already chanted the name of the youngster, who had been mascot at their Stadium of Light several times, had led England out at Wembley and was a friend of former Sunderland striker Jermaine Defoe before kick-off singing: “Bradley Lowery, he’s one of our own.”

Stevenson himself had indicated he’d be paying his own tribute, the 29-year-old, having already dedicated half of the proceedings from his big day to local charities, revealing a further sum would be going to the fund set up in Bradley’s name.

Both clubs wore black armbands in memory of Bradley, who had struck up a bond with England international Defoe during the striker’s time in the north east after the Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. The now Bournemouth player broke down in tears at his unveiling on Thursday such was the impact Bradley had on his life.

In a statement published on the family’s Facebook page, Bradley’s mother Gemma Lowery said: “My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13.35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. “He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed elsewhere.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. “Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels.”