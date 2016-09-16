Hibs fan handed ban and fine for Scottish Cup pitch invasion

A HIBS fan has been given a football banning order for his part in the pitch invasion after the Scottish Cup final game between Rangers and Hibs earlier this year.

A teenage Rangers fan was due to be sentenced but the case was continued until later this year.

Paul McGinnity, 23, and the 16-year-old fan both previously pled guilty to their parts in the mayhem after the match on May 21.

Hibs won the game 3-2 at Hampden Park after a last minute goal.

Both appeared from custody at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month and pled guilty to offences under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

McGinnity, from Gilmerton, Edinburgh admitted running on to the field, approaching Rangers supporters while acting with another person and fighting with two opposing supporters.

He was fined £400 and given a football banning order for a year.

The teenager, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire admitted running on to the pitch in possession of a chair and throwing it at Hibs fans.

Sheriff Anthony Deutsch further deferred sentence on him until December.