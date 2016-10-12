Hibs fan in court for derby arrest

A FOOTBALL supporter was arrested after officers caught him handing out flyers in memory of a deceased relative just minutes before an Edinburgh derby.

Hibs fan Bradley Welsh was attempting to place stickers and hand out the flyers in memory of his late father-in-law while among a large group of Hearts fans outside Tynecastle Stadium last year.

Boxing promoter Welsh, of Edinburgh, was said to have caused “a flashpoint” between angry supporters who began tearing down the memorial stickers.

Officers moved in to arrest Mr Welsh in a bid to “prevent any disorder” between the supporters just ten minutes before the Edinburgh clubs clashed in a Championship match on January 3 last year.

Mr Welsh, 45, was distributing cards and flyers in honour of his late father-in-law, Stuart “Tich” Grant, who passed away nine years ago.

His family have honoured him in a similar way every year since.

The flyers, posters and stickers featured images of Mr Grant holding an assault rifle and a Hibs badge in the corner with the logo “Gone But Never Forgotten”.

Mr Welsh continues to deny the allegations and the trial will conclude next month.