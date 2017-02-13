Hibs fans locked out of Tynecastle due to ‘steward error’

Hibs have released a statement explaining why some fans were unable to gain access to Tynecastle for their Scottish Cup clash against Hearts on Sunday.

Hibs confirmed they had been in contact with Hearts after small number of supporters were unable to gain entry to Sunday’s match between the teams at Tynecastle.

It is understood that some Hibs fans were told by steward that they would not be able to gain entry after a statement was read out prematurely and in error.

As a result some supporters opted to leave the area despite not gaining access to the grounds.

The stadium was approaching capacity and fans were being taken in small groups when gaining access for safety reasons. It has been reported that Hibs fans were told that this would cause a delay but would still give them access.

The clubs have agreed that those supporters who were inadvertently misinformed, and who have retained an unused valid match-day ticket, should make themselves known to Hibs.

A Hibs statement reads that tickets will be cross-checked with Hearts, and refunds will be issued.

Supporters have been told to contact the Hibernian Ticket Office (tickets@hibernianfc.co.uk) in the first instance to start the process.