Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley denies threats charge

Hibs star Marvin Bartley has been accused of threatening to ruin the life of a woman he was seeing after she told his girlfriend about them, a court has heard.

The English midfielder, 30, denied making unwanted phone calls and threats to Ainsley McRae during a trial at Paisley Sheriff Court yesterday.

The court heard he told her in an “angry” and “aggressive” phone call he would try and ruin her life before adding: “Protect the people around you.”

He denies shouting and swearing at McCrae, of East Kilbride, and turning up at her Glasgow city centre workplace unannounced in January this year.

The court heard Bartley met McRae, 25, in September last year on Facebook and they began messaging.

She said he told her he’d tell his girlfriend about them but did not - prompting her to message his girlfriend via Facebook to break the news.

And the court heard Bartley turned up at McRae’s work and then phoned her on January 13 this year, once his girlfriend had been made aware of his relationship with McRae.

McRae’s work colleague David Randall gave evidence, saying he was working with her on January 13 this year when she received a call from Bartley which she took in her car using the Bluetooth feature in the vehicle.

The 25-year-old recruitment worker said: “He was angry, loud - louder than conversational.

“He started making accusations towards Ainsley that she’d been lying - I think it had something to do with his girlfriend.

“He started saying he felt as though she was trying to ruin his life.

“He said he’d try and ruin her life the way she was trying to ruin his life.

“It clearly was a threat, I would say.

“He used the term, ‘protect the people around you’ - that’s clearly another threat.

“They just kind of swore at each other then one of them ended the phone call.”

Randall said Ainsley was “upset and crying” after the call.

Prosecutors claim he broke Section 38(1) of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 by behaving in a manner which would be likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

He maintains his innocence and the trial was adjourned until November for defence evidence to be led.

Bartley, of Penicuik, signed for Hibs in 2015 and was part of the squad in the Edinburgh side’s historic Scottish Cup Final win over Rangers last year.