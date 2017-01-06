Hibs to have minutes applause for Shaun Woodburn and Shaun McKinley

Jason Cummings has taken to Twitter to encourage Hibs fans to join in two separate minutes of applause during their crucial game against Dundee United.

A minutes applause will be held in the 30th minute to honour Shaun Woodburn, a former Bonnyrigg Rose football who was killed in the early hours of 2017.

A later minutes applause was announced earlier this week in tribute to Shaun McKinley, who passed away on Hogmanay after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in March last year.

The applause will take place in 30th and 34th minute.

Minutes applause for Shaun McKinley and Shaun Woodburn.

As well as encouraging fans to join in the tributes to both men, Jason Cummings also tweeted: “Two Hibs fans who sadly passed away recently, sure there friends and family will be there tonight would be much appreciated”