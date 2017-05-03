High school teacher accused of conspiring to have sex with teen

A HIGH school religion teacher is to face trial accused of conspiracy to have sex with a teenage girl in a hotel room.

Iain Parkinson, from Corstorphine, is said to have conspired with others by online messaging and phone calls to meet and participate in sexual activity with a girl of 14 at the Travelodge beside the M9.

The charges say the teacher, who works in Fife, then travelled to the hotel in possession of a quantity of condoms and clothes pegs

According to the charge, Parkinson, 52, took part in the alleged conspiracy between May 25 and May 31 last year at three locations, including his own home in Corstorphine.

He faces a statutory alternative charge of attempting to engage in sexual activity with the child.

Appearing in the dock at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Parkinson pleaded not guilty.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued the case to a jury sitting at Falkirk commencing on June 5, after a further pre-trial review on May 23