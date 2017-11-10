Historic ‘A listed’ townhouse in Edinburgh hits the market

With the decision of the RAF (Edinburgh) Club to close, an iconic WH Playfair listed building in the capital has come on the market.

No.11 Hillside Crescent is a Category A listed six-storey townhouse dating from 1820. Set in an attractive crescent, with open views to Royal Terrace Gardens and Calton Hill, it has a rich history and original features inside and out, including a notable Greek Revival facade of Doric colonnades.

The accommodation has potential for a range of uses, including residential, hotel and commercial.

Savills’ Richard Cottingham says: “Edinburgh’s eastern city centre is witnessing significant investment, with large-scale development progressing at St James Centre, New Waverley and The Registers by St Andrew Square.

“Given the attractive property’s location and unique history, we expect it to appeal to a range of purchasers.”

An RAF Club spokesman said: “The members have had the opportunity to utilise this fantastic building for decades.

“However, the club is, sadly, no longer viable and it is their desire that the building passes on to someone who will preserve its unique features.”

Previous members include John Glenn, the astronaut who was the first American to orbit the Earth, an honorary member who enjoyed the club’s hospitality when visiting Scotland.

Price on application. Contact Savills on 0131 247 3739.