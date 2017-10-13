Hit TV show First Dates needs applicants from Edinburgh

Have your say

If you are looking for love, then hit TV show First Dates wants to hear from you.

Single men and women can now apply to be on the show with the makers of the show keen to find people who want to find a partner.

Locals from Edinburgh are being urged to apply by answering few questions on an online form, explaining a bit about yourself and uploading a picture and video.

The show’s Facebook page currently shows a video starring the restaurant’s maitre ‘d’ Fred Sirieix urging contestants of all ages to come forward.

Applicants must be above 18-years-old.

To apply visit www.firstdatescasting.co.uk