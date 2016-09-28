Holidaymaker facing jail for bringing illegal stun guns through airport

A HOLIDAYMAKER caught bringing illegal stun guns and truncheons into Scotland thought he would escape with a “slap on the wrist”.

Niall Dinsmore was held at Edinburgh Airport as he returned from Bulgaria with his girlfriend Kerri Luff.

The 27 year-old claimed to UK Border Force officials that he bought them as “gifts”.

But, Dinsmore could now face a minimum five years in jail.

He pled guilty to two firearms charges and possessing offensive weapons at the High Court in Glasgow.

Dinsmore had been on holiday with his 25-year-old partner in the Sunny Beach resort in Bulgaria.

The couple had their luggage checked as they returned to Edinburgh Airport on August 31 last year.

Dinsmore had five electric stun guns – disguised as torches – along with five steel batons.

The hearing was told he had bought them as presents as he reckoned they were “unusual”.

Prosecutor Shirley McKenna added: “He thought he would get a slap on the wrist if caught.”

Miss McKenna said he later “attributed his conduct to stupidity”.

The court heard the stun gun devices were in good condition and had “an audible and visible display of sparks”.

The batons measured 20-inches when fully extended.

Dinsmore, now of Bansbridge, Northern Ireland, is now at threat of at least five years in jail for having the stun guns.

But, his lawyer said he hopes to convince Judge Lord Boyd that there are “exceptional circumstances” for the electrician to escape a prison term.

Richard Souter, defending, said Dinsmore bought the items in “a state of complete ignorance”.

Dinsmore had his bail continued pending sentencing in Edinburgh on October 25.

His girlfriend Miss Luff, of Dundee, had also faced similar charges, but she had her not guilty pleas accepted.

