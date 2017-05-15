‘Horror’ after pensioner dies in bus collision

AN elderly woman died after being hit by a bus yesterday morning.

The incident happened just after 9am in Davidson’s Mains at the junction of Quality Street and Main Street.

A 70-year-old woman was struck by a Lothian Bus and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was cordoned off while investigation work was carried out, with diversions put in place to redirect motorists away from the area.

Residents in the area spoke of their shock at what had happened, with one saying she felt “sick” at the news.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision.

One householder, who did not want to be named, said he was “horrified”.

He said: “We could see the lights out of the window – there were police all over the place.

“I met a guy who was coming out from Tesco and he said he thought somebody had been hit by a bus.

“He told me he thought they were trying to lift the bus.

“These zebra crossings a lot of people can’t deal with [but] the buses are usually very safe when they go round.

“My experience watching the buses is they go round very cautiously. It just seems odd what happened. We are horrified.”

A number of local shops remained closed while police carried out their investigations yesterday afternoon, with the bus having come to a stop on the zebra crossing in front of Main Street’s Black and Lizars optometrists.

A recovery vehicle could be seen making preparations to tow the bus away shortly after 2pm. Roads in the area were re-opened at around 4pm.

Words of condolence quickly flooded in as news of the accident spread.

One Evening News reader commented on Facebook: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the poor lady, also too the bus driver x”.

Another added: “Very busy area, RIP to the poor lady and her family and friends”.

Lib Dem MSP for Edinburgh Western Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “Desperately sad news from D’mains quality street Junction of fatal knock-down of pedestrian earlier today. Thoughts with all those affected.”

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident to get in touch.

Inspector Stuart Mitchell, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time and we continue to offer them support.

“Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who can help to come forward.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to get in touch.”

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: “Our condolences go to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident.

“We are working with the police to support their investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1270 of 14 May.

