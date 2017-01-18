‘How would you improve Edinburgh?’ goes viral

A bizarre Reddit post has asked users to suggest ways to improve Edinburgh with the post evoking mixed responses from locals and tourists alike.

George Street and Princes Street Gardens

Inspired by a post about how to improve Glasgow, one user took to the platform to ask how the Capital could improve. While we think it’s difficult to improve our fine city, many ideas suggested changes to transport, housing and waste collection.

One of the most targeted areas was Princes street with some users suggested the introduction of pedestrian lanes for walkers and another lane for speed walkers. This initial comment was added to with some users calling for mobile phone lanes on busy streets.

User “new_seeds” called for Better road surfaces, the immediate cancellation on work on the St James Centre and also posed the question ‘How many burger restaurants does one city need?’

Dumont777 clearly saw the funny side to the debate writing: ‘Make Arthur’s Seat a proper volcano again! It was a terrible idea to let it go extinct in the first place.’

Another user called for ‘Better management of waste collection, especially in the city centre where bins are often full to overflowing, especially in the height of tourist season.’

Rubbish collection was the target of many users with ‘magictravelblog’ writing “I grew up in Australia but visit Edinburgh every few years. I’m always surprised at how bad the litter and bin situation is. Both in public spaces and around people’s home (in parts).”

The user added: “Its such a bizarre thing to get wrong because it is so easy and comparatively cheap to just go look at places that are doing it well and then copy ideas from them. This isn’t a problem that requires a bunch of original thinking. Its a solved problem.”

Recycling was also a heavily criticised area of the Capital with many posts calling for more recycling bins in Leith Walk and Newington.

Scikar, a user of Reddit, discussed the danger of roads for both car users and cyclists writing: “Edinburgh is the worst of all worlds as far as traffic goes. There is some cycling investment, but it mostly involves painted cycle lanes in parts of the city where the roads are wide and uncongested. At key areas where the danger to cyclists is greatest, such as the junction of Princes St and Lothian Road (which you can’t really avoid if you have to cross the city centre for your journey), cyclists are expected to share space with almost all of the bus routes, plus taxis and trams.”

“It’s a shame because the buses have actually always been pretty good in comparison to other parts of the country. If the trams had gone well they could have reduced car journeys and made it easier to plan for cyclists. Instead the trams have reduced the space available in the busiest part of the city, at massive cost which is now affecting the bus service, and for no benefit because nobody takes the tram instead of their car anyway.”

Even an underground rail was suggested by one user to combat the transport issue in the city.

Squeezycakes17 added to the discussion urging changes to housing writing: “owners of empty residential rental properties should be charged double...nay...TRIPLE! the normal amount of council tax if they leave their property empty for more than 3 months. it would bring more homes into active supply and act as a brake on rent levels”