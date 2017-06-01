Humza Yousaf to meet safety campaigners following cyclist death

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf will meet safety campaigners following the death of a cyclist after her bike got stuck in tram tracks in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her “heartfelt sympathies” to the 24-year-old woman’s family and friends.

The cyclist fell off her bike when it became stuck in tram tracks on Princes Street at the junction with Lothian Road and was then hit by a minibus.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the incident, at around 8.30am on Wednesday, but later died from her injuries.

During First Minister’s Questions, Green MSP Alison Johnstone said: “Can I ask the First Minister what action the Scottish Government is taking to aid the inquiry into this devastating accident and whether the First Minister and her Transport Minister will meet with many groups and individuals who have been calling for safe conditions for cyclists and pedestrians in Edinburgh and across Scotland for many years to ensure no other family has to bear such an appalling loss?”

Ms Sturgeon said: “Firstly, can I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the cyclist who so tragically lost their life in Edinburgh yesterday.”

She said the Scottish Government is assisting investigations into the incident in any way it can, and she highlighted increased investment in cycle safety.

She added: “The relevant minister would be willing to meet with cycling groups, not just in Edinburgh but across the country, to look at what further action we can take to make sure cycling, which is an activity we want to encourage, is as safe as it possibly can be for everyone who partakes in it.”

Ms Johnstone later welcomed the announcement.

She said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the young woman who died. While an investigation is under way into the circumstances, it is terrible that it often takes such shocking events to prompt a rethink of how we plan our infrastructure.

“Cycling should be a safe way of getting about our towns and cities for everyday activities. I’m pleased that the First Minister agreed to my request that the Transport Minister meets with campaign groups to discuss what can be done to prevent any further injuries or loss of life.”