Hundreds of mouse droppings found in city high school’s kitchen

MOUSE droppings were found scattered throughout the kitchen of a city high school during food hygiene inspections.

Authorities branded the condition of Trinity Academy’s kitchen and food storage areas “unacceptable” – with repeated warnings over a vermin infestation ignored.

Fresh mouse faeces, poor cleaning standards and holes were all found during multiple inspections this summer.

Bosses discovered “hundreds” of droppings under one kitchen counter alone – with a cook admitting the area had not been cleaned for more than a week.

Political figures branded the damning inspection results “very concerning”, but last night education bosses insisted problems were now being addressed.

Food safety chiefs previously told the school to sort the issues over the summer holidays, warning “formal enforcement action” – up to and including temporary closure of the kitchen or prosecution – could be taken if standards didn’t improve.

Councillor Jason Rust, Tory education spokesman, said: “Anything that could be seen as an environmental health risk is very worrying, and it’s incumbent on the council to ensure that action is enforced.”

The mouse infestation – which was noted in a number of visits from pest control and inspectors over the summer – only came to light following a Freedom of Information request by the Evening News.

It also revealed hygiene issues have been flagged up at six nurseries in the Capital since January 2016, including Kidzcare in Portobello, Melville House Nursery on Polwarth Terrace, Lochrin Nursery on West Tollcross, Strawberry Hill Nursery on Minto Street, Calderglen Nursery on Wester Hailes Road and Edzell Nursery on Inverleith Row.

Mouse droppings were found behind the fridge, cooker and kitchen cupboards of Lochrin Nursery.

Kidzcare, Melville, Strawberry Hill and Edzell are all privately run, and did not respond to a request for comment.

A council spokeswoman said: “Our inspection teams carry out regular food safety inspections throughout the city on premises providing food, including schools and nurseries.

“When we find unsatisfactory conditions, the team provides guidance on the necessary improvements, as has been the case in these instances. We will take every action required to ensure premises meet acceptable standards.

“Since July’s inspection at Trinity Academy, a subsequent inspection in August noted a significant improvement following a number of actions to address issues, including a deep clean of the premises, remedial work to seal entry points and the purchase of lockable cabinets.

“Both council nurseries concerned have also addressed and resolved the matters identified.”

We previously told how cockroaches, silverfish insects and black mould were all found in the kitchen area of the Western General during a random check earlier this year.