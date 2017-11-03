Hundreds queue from 4am to get hold of new iPhone X in Edinburgh

HUNDREDS of Scots have braved the winter chill in the early hours of the morning to be the first to get their hands on the hotly-anticipated iPhone X.

Thousands gathered at stores around the world including Australia, Japan and Europe for the global launch today to shell out £999 on the most expensive iPhone yet.

Outside the Edinburgh store, which opened at 9am, some Apple fans even waited from 4am to get hold of the new device.

Antonio Ostacchini, 30, a consultant engineer from Bo’ness, took a day off work especially to queue for the new model.

He said: “I’ve been here since 4am but it’s worth it. I still have the adrenaline running through me and it’s very exciting to get my hands on it.

“I didn’t tell any of my colleagues why I was taking a day off but I didn’t not tell them either.

“I have done it for every model of the iPhone so far. It’s just what I do. I like technology generally and love the iPhone.

“I’ve never been the first person to get it but it seems like I finally was this time.

“It feels exactly like an iPhone should. It fits better in my pocket and has a bigger screen so is the best of both worlds.

“In previous years, I used to sell off the old models once a new one was coming out but now I’ve got a subscription with Apple where I trade in the old one for the new one.

In Glasgow, two teenagers were said to have waited in line for 12 hours only for no queue to form behind them.

Earlier this year, the launch of the iPhone 8 had failed to attract much of a crowd at all with many believed to be holding off until today (Fri) for the iPhone X.

New face and voice recognition, wireless charging, a 5.8-inch super retina screen and resistance to water and dust are the new features included in the device.