Hundreds turn out for 5k Fun Run

FUN runners were out in force yesterday as people of all ages donned their trainers and got together in Holyrood Park for a colourful 5k extravaganza.

Hundreds turned out for the Big Fun Run festivities, with participants of all abilities either running for charity or just for fun.

Edinburgh big fun run in holyrood park from Prestonpans

Among the runners were Louisa Gilmour and her 11-year-old daughter Hope. The pair, from Alloa, were running to raise cash for the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

And it was an effort which defied all the odds after Hope was diagnosed as a baby with clicky hips. Doctors then discovered she had no hip sockets and would need new ones carved.

Her family were told she may never be able to walk, or may walk with a limp following the operation, but she is now going from strength to strength.

Louisa said: “We weren’t sure what the outcome would be as we’d been told there was a high chance her ability to walk would be affected, so when she was given the all clear at the age of seven, we were absolutely over the moon.”

Edinburgh big fun run in holyrood park running for teenage cancer trust, from Edinburgh, Harriet Morse, Rachel Callaghan and Zoe MacPherson and Inca

And it wasn’t just people getting moving, with the Fun Run preceded in the morning by a separate event for pooches – the ‘Dog Jog’. Charities supported by runners included the Dog’s Trust and SSPCA.

