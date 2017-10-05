Search

Iconic Monarch of the Glen painting to tour Scotland

An iconic painting currently homed in the Capital will tour Scotland to give more people a chance to see it.

The Monarch of the Glen by Sir Edwin Landseer was acquired in March by the National Galleries of Scotland following a $4 million fundraising campaign.

The 1851 painting, which depicts a stag against a backdrop of misty mountains, will visit Inverness Museum and Art Gallery and will also be shown at Perth Museum and Art Gallery, Paisley Museum and Art Gallery and Kirkcudbright Galleries. The tour will take place until May next year.