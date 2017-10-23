Ikea launches new range of furniture... for your pets

There are many things Ikea is known and loved for. Flat packed furniture, value for money, meatballs.

Now however, the store has unveiled a new range of furniture that may become a huge hit, especially with pet owners.

Ikea have launched a collection of furniture for pets with their collection being made up of all kinds of delights and home comforts for pets.

As well as designer scratching posts, the store also offers tunnels, dog beds and sofa covers.

The designs from the store even have had input from vets to ensure maximum comfort for pets.

Sadly however, the range is currently only being rolled out in the US, Canada, France, and Japan

Picture; Ikea

Despite this crushing blow for those looking to get in on the action before Christmas, it is understood that a UK-wide range will be introduced in March 2018.