In Pictures: Edinburgh pupils drum up money for Children in Need

YOUNGSTERS from across the Capital did their bit to tally up funding for Children in Need.

The annual fundraiser saw children don fancy dress and tackle quirky tasks in order to drum up cash for charity.

Granton Primary have a Dance-A-Thon for Children in Need.

Pupils at Granton Primary School raised money by holding a dnace-a-thon. After the event, a conga formed in the playground - allowing everyone to take part.

At Castleview Primary School in Craigmillar, youngsters welcomed a celebrity guest as Pudsey the Bear paid a visit as pupils waited patiently to meet the Children in Need mascot. Pupils at Portobello’s Towerbank Primary dressed in spots for the day.

Bank of Scotland call centre staff at its Pentland House headquarters helped process public donations during last night’s telethon.

Did you do something for Children in Need? Email us your pictures to newsen@edinburghnews.com

