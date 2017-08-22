In pictures: Just one home remains in Wester Lea Newtongrange development

They’re going, they’re going they’re... not quite gone.

Prospective buyers considering purchasing a new home at Cruden Homes’ popular Wester Lea development in Newtongrange village in Midlothian will need to act fast however after it was revealed that there is only one property remaining.

The four-bedroom semi-detatched property (plot 117) is the last home waiting to be sold, and comes in at £218,000.

The Cruden Homes development family home has a living room, a fully integrated kitchen, a dining area and french doors to the rear garden. 4 bedrooms and an en-suite are upstairs.

Wester Lea has proved to be a popular area aided by the opening of the new Newtongrange railway station which is located only a short walk from the development.

As part of the Borders Railway offering half-hourly services to Edinburgh, it has attracted many commuting buyers to the development

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director of Cruden Homes, said: “The property is a well priced and spacious family home in a very popular location and is well worth checking out but I would encourage prospective buyers to move quickly as this final property at Wester Lea will not be available for long”.

For more information on the remaining home, contact Cruden homes.