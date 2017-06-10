In Pictures: Robbie Williams lights up Murrayfield Stadium

When it comes to belting out hits, not many do it better than Robbie Williams.

And the singer wowed a 57,000 strong crowd at Murrayfield, even rocking out in a kilt, a move which undoubtly pleased the adoring audience.

Fans flocked to see favourites such as Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, Feel, Come Undone, Party like a Russian and Love My Life.

And few left unsatisfied.

Here’s a look at some of the fans arriving at the concert before Robbie rocked the house.