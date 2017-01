Work has began to demolish St John’s Church in Oxgangs with a new supermarket to be built on the site.

The church is to be replaced by a supermarket. Picture; Christine Vincenti

Falling congregation numbers and rising costs meant that St John’s Church would join with Colinton Mains Parish.

The church opened in 1956 and has been a community hub for numerous groups and organisations as well as the church congregation have met for more than half a century.