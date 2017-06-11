Injuries to cyclists by Edinburgh’s trams to be discussed

A talk on the effect of Edinburgh’s controversial tram tracks will show that cyclists are “very susceptible” to injuries.

READ MORE - Medical student killed on Princes Street was ‘bright star’

The injuries sustained on the tracks will be discussed by a leading orthopaedic surgeon at an event on Monday (12 June).

It comes just under two weeks since Malaysian medical student Zhi Min Soh was struck by a minibus after she fell into the vehicle’s path when her bike wheels got stuck in a tram track at the junction with Lothian Road.

Campaign group Pedal on Parliament held a peaceful protest earlier this month for the 23-year-old.

The group said: “We don’t know the full details of what happened with Ms Soh, and we don’t wish to speculate prematurely. However, we and every other cyclist we have spoken to personally and online are angry as well as saddened at this death. Edinburgh’s tram tracks have been described as an accident waiting to happen from the moment they were unveiled.”

READ MORE - Cyclists will mark death of Zhi Min Soh with peaceful protest

Professor Chris Oliver is to take to the stage at the Central Library as part of the Edinburgh Festival of Cycling.

The free lecture – Cycling and tram injuries in Edinburgh – will focus on developing an understanding of tram-related injuries.

The surgeon will offer a retrospective review of all tram injuries presenting to NHS Lothian, undertaken by surgeons at the Edinburgh Orthopaedic Trauma Unit based at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

He will describe 252 tram injuries and treatments required.

“Results show that push-bike riders are very susceptible to tram-track related injuries, with the vast majority of accidents not involving collisions,” the festival programme reads.

“The injuries have significant resource requirements and cause both physical suffering and financial loss to those affected.”

The event is scheduled to take place in the George Washington Browne Room, from 2pm.