Innis and Gunn in hilarious response to Leith advert complaint

When an Innis and Gunn bilboard was erected outside his flat, keeping him awake at night, Ruari Kaylor was quick to complain on social media.

The new Innis and Gunn billboard place telling of ‘unexpected sunshine on Leith’ on Leith Walk shone into his room, keeping him awake at night.

He tweeted ‘Behold the advertising board that lights up my room across the road every night.’

However, the local was soon left astonished after Innis and Gunn responded via their billboard.

Within hours, they changed the billboard to ‘Unexpected Sunshine in Ruari’s room’ evens ending some beers and sunglasses to him as a way of an apology.

The stunt has been widely praised on social media.

Picture; Via Innis and Gunn

They tweeted after the change: “So we celebrated a sunny day in Edinburgh yesterday with a nice poster, but we didn’t realise the impact on locals. @RuariKaylor told us about the light in his room, so we changed it up a bit...

“Sunglasses, 4 lagers and a new poster later, we’re all sorted.”

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn Founder and Master Brewer said: “We celebrated a snippet of Edinburgh sunshine last week with one of our reactive posters, but we had no idea we’d shine so brightly for our friend Ruari.

“As soon as he let us know how brightly it shone in his window, we had to help. He was such a good sport about it and we’re glad to see that the sun continues to shine on Leith!”