Innis and Gunn to give away free pint glasses from midday

From noon today, Innis & Gunn will be turning a blind eye to passers-by who help themselves to a free lager pint glass from the brewer’s van parked in the centre of the Grassmarket.

The Edinburgh-based brewer is launching this campaign in reaction to the rising trend of “borrowed” glassware in the city.

Since the launch of its lager beer in 2013, over 70,000 of Innis & Gunn lager branded pint glasses have gone missing from bars and pubs across Scotland.

The distinctive glasses have been a repeat target for beer fans, with many sharing their ‘pinched’ collections on the brand’s social media pages.

From midday the Innis & Gunn van will open it’s doors and have over 800 lager pint glasses available for the public to pick up.

Social media accounts for Innis and Gunn will livestream the event.

Innis & Gunn’s lager is the no.1 craft Lager in Scotland. Since its introduction in 2013, Innis & Gunn Lager has picked up several awards, most recently a Gold at the 2017 Monde Selection Quality Awards.