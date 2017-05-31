Innis and Gunn to hand out free beer in Edinburgh

Innis and Gunn will hand out free beer to customers that have “borrowed” one of its distinctive lager branded pint glasses.
Between 5-7pm, on June 1st, at the brewer’s Beer Kitchen on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road, Innis and Gunn fans will have the chance to pick up a ‘refill bag’ of lager.
To obtained their free beer, all they need to do is show photographic evidence of the glass they have previously ‘borrowed’ to staff.
The craft brewers had been ‘turning a blind eye’ earlier this month at the Grassmarket when they left a van of ber glasses unattended.
It took just 32 minutes for residents to empty the entire vehicle.
