Have your say

A new Nando’s opened its doors at Ocean Terminal this weekend.

The Southern African favourite brings 30 new jobs to the shopping centre and gives both shoppers and locals an opportunity to enjoy its famous spicy chicken dishes.

Inside the new Nando's at Ocean Terminal

The 3,500 ft space includes décor inspired by South Africa and the Leith docklands to create an authentic atmosphere for customers.

The restaurant replaces Bella Italia on the third level and is hoping to be a popular addition to the overall Ocean Terminal experience.

ando’s Ocean Terminal Manager, said: “We’re very excited to be increasing our offering in Edinburgh and look forward to welcoming customers into the Ocean Terminal restaurant.

“The festive period is about people coming together and so we hope the new Nando’s will provide both couples and families, as well as groups of friends, a relaxing yet vibrant place to enjoy delicious food!”

Dennis Jones, Ocean Terminal Centre Manager, said: “Nando’s is a fantastic addition to our restaurant line-up and is sure to be a huge hit amongst shoppers and Leith locals.

“The opening comes during an exciting time for the shopping centre.

“The cinema is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment and we have outdone ourselves with our Christmas decorations this year.

“Customer favourites like Nando’s demonstrate continued investment in the centre and contribute to the overall shopping experience.”