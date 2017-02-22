Irvine Welsh drops hint about Trainspotting 3

Irvine Welsh has hinted teasingly at the possibility of a sequel to T2 Trainspotting ahead of Wednesday’s derby clash between Hibs and Hearts.

Responding on Twitter to a fan who urged him to commit to another film, the Leith-born author posted: “Aye Naw Mibee”.

And when asked if a Hibs victory would convince him, Welsh replied: “Okay then. But if Hearts win you get Fifty Shades 3.”

His comments come after T2 received its world premiere in Edinburgh last month.

Hibs and Hearts will meet tonight at Easter Road.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland