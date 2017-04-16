Irvine Welsh to include Hibs cup win in book

IRVINE Welsh is planing to include Hibs’ Scottish Cup final victory in a future book.

The born author said his team’s Hampden victory over Rangers in May 2016 had made it a great year.

Hibernian broke their Hampden hoodoo after lifting the Scottish Cup trophy for the first time since 1902.

Welsh said the victory also capped a memorable weekend as he’d just filmed a cameo in Trainspotting sequel T2. And the very next day he signed contracts for a TV series on 80s house music culture.

He said: “It’s been a great year. Everybody else has been kind of ‘oh God, Trump, Brexit’, and I’m thinking ‘no, it’s been a great year, what are you talking about? Hibs won the Scottish Cup’.

“The great thing was that weekend I was filming T2 in Glasgow. I had done my scene on the Friday night and then Hibs won the Scottish Cup on the Saturday.

“Then I was off to Ibiza on the Sunday to get the contracts done for a TV series that we’re doing.

“It was like a kind of mad ‘Carlsberg weekend’, but wonderful.

“It was an incredible weekend to remember and I’m sure it will inform some kind of writing at a future date.”