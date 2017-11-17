Is Liam Gallagher really playing a gig at Dalkeith Country Park?

A poster circulating on social media appeared to announce that Liam Gallagher was playing a surprise gig at Dalkeith Country Park.

With a gig in Belfast the weekend prior to the 23rd, and another in Finsbury Park on June 29, many on social media were quick to react to the news that the former Oasis frontman could be performing an outdoor gig in Scotland.

The poster, which was claimed to be leaked online, stated that the gig tickets would go on sale on November 24.

However, after contacting Dalkeith Country Park and Midlothian Council, the Evening News can reveal that the poster is in fact not genuine.

Midlothian Council confirmed that they were not aware of such a concert taking place, with Dalkeith Country Park stating that Liam Gallagher would not be performing.

The park will host a gig on said weekend, however, with Let’s Rock Scotland taking place on Saturday 23rd June at Dalkeith Country Park.

The concert will celebrate the very best of the 80s, with the full line up still to be revealed.