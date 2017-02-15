Is Prue Leith set for the Great British Bake Off?

Chancellor of Queen Margaret University, Prue Leith has said she is “close” to replacing Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off but she has not been told whether she has made the grade.

TThe former Great British Menu judge, 76, said she has had two auditions and lots of meetings about joining the hit show when it airs on Channel 4.

She told the Press Association it would be a “dream” to land the job opposite Paul Hollywood.

Asked whether congratulations were in order, she said: “Do you know I don’t know.

“Presumably. I mean I’m certainly one of the runners.

“I can wish. I can dream.”

Speaking while at A Very Special Afternoon Tea event to help people suffering from dementia, she said: “I’ve had two auditions with them and lots of meetings.

“So I mean I think I’m close but I know there are two people in the running. One other person.

“Of course I’d love to do it. Who wouldn’t want to do it?”

She added: “I’ve known Mary for years and she loved it.”