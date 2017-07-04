Is this Edinburgh’s top rental home?

AN Edinburgh property has been recognised as one of the top rental homes in the world - based on traveller reviews.

Parliament Square 5 on the Royal Mile won a place in TripAdvisor’s 10 high-end properties category.

The two-bed apartment is just 300 metres from Edinburgh Castle and sleeps up to four people.

It costs £500 a night to rent.

“Traveller reviews and opinions are at the heart of everything we do at TripAdvisor, and we rely on the traveller community to determine the winners of the Travellers’ Choice awards for Rentals,” said Dermot Halpin, president of TripAdvisor Attractions and Rentals. “These homes—and their owners - are travellers’ top picks and a wonderful representation of the hundreds of thousands of amazing properties we list all over the world.”

To celebrate the launch of the awards, TripAdvisor Rentals is giving away a bucket list experience to one lucky winner and their guest to stay in one of the award-winning homes in Bali, which was also named the world’s best destination this year in the Travellers’ Choice® awards for Destinations.