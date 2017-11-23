Is this the ideal Christmas gift for Harry Potter fans?

Buying the perfect Christmas gift can be a difficult task, but if your loved one is a Harry Potter fan then look no further.

True fans of the Boy Who Lived can show off their adoration for all things HP with this heat-changing Marauders Map mug.

Is this the perfect gift for Harry Potter fans?

The map, which was given to Harry in his third year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, reveals all that’s going on in the school.

Now fans can enjoy the perfect brew in a mug that has magic of its own.

The mug transforms to reveal popular phrases from the series such as “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good!”

Price at £9.99, you can buy the product by following the link here.