Is this the perfect Halloween treat for adults?

There are few things more exciting for a child than Halloween, however, the same can’t always be said for adults.

However, a video from Magners has resonated with a number of adults this Halloween as they offer the ‘perfect Halloween treat’

A Magners toffee apple anyone?

On their official Facebook page, the firm offered a recipe of how to make Dark Fruits toffee apples, as well as offering the chance to win a batch before the drinks are launched in supermarkets in November.

Previously only on offer on draught in bars in Scotland, cider fans will soon have opportunity purchase the drink in the supermarket.

Janette Murray, Magners UK marketing manager said: “We wanted to give consumers the chance to try new Magners Dark Fruit in a really fun way ahead of its nationwide launch in supermarkets this November. Our Magners Dark Fruit dunked apples really are the ultimate Halloween adult treat and some lucky Magners Facebook fans will have the chance to not only bag one of our batch in time for spooky season, they’ll also receive cans of Magners Dark Fruit, meaning they will be among the first in the UK to welcome the new fruity member of the Magners family.”

So what do you think of the video? Is this the perfect Halloween treat?