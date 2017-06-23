Isla Fisher to appear at 2017 Edinburgh Book Festival

ORGANISERS of the Edinburgh International Book Festival today announced that Hollywood actor Isla Fisher will be appearing in Charlotte Square Gardens in August, to launch Marge and the Great Train Rescue, the brand new third novel in her fun, family series.

Fisher has played many roles over the years, from a bonkers bridesmaid in Wedding Crashers to the poster girl for consumerism in Confessions of a Shopaholic.

But her favourite role has been being a mum and making up stories at bedtime for her three children every night since they were born.

Now all can share these funny, anarchic and charming tales of Marge, a very unusual babysitter in an event at the Book Festival (suitable for children aged 5 – 8) on 19 August at 11.45am.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival runs from 12 to 28 August in Charlotte Square Gardens in the heart of Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival runs from 12 to 28 August in Charlotte Square Gardens in the heart of Edinburgh.

Entry to the Gardens is free of charge and all venues, cafes and bookshops are fully accessible. Tickets for this event cost £5.00