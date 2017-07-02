Jack Vettriano moving out of Edinburgh to escape fame

SCOTTISH artist Jack Vettriano has stated that he is to move out of Edinburgh in order to avoid being constantly recognised.

The 65-year-old painter has put his Georgian town house on North Castle Street in the centre of Edinburgh up for sale.

The property sits on North Castle Street in Edinburgh. Picture: RETTIE

The stunning three-storey property is just over 100 metres from the city’s famous Princes Street and boasts six bedrooms as well three under pavement cellars.

Vettriano, originally from Methil, Fife, taught himself to paint when he was given a set of watercolour paints by his girlfriend on his 21st birthday.

In 2004, his best known painting, The Singing Butler, was sold at auction for £750,000 and he was awarded OBE for Services to the Visual Arts.

Vettriano has recently admitted that he is looking to move south of the border where he is not recognised as much as he is in Scotland.

Vettriano's Edinburgh home has three under pavement cellars. Picture: RETTIE

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, he said: “It is very difficult to live in a town where everyone knows where you live and recognises you as soon as you open the front door.

“I don’t get that as much in London, so it is better for me.”

The luxurious £1.6 million town house sits in the heart of Edinburgh, with an array of restaurants and bars on its doorstep and a host of upmarket shops just a two-minute walk away on George Street.

Estate agent Rettie, who are selling the property, describe it as: ‘A beautifully restored, classical Georgian town house with self-contained (one-bedroom) lower ground apartment, located in the centre of Edinburgh, with generous proportions and flexible living space.

The luxurious townhouse sits in the heart of Edinburgh. Picture: RETTIE

‘This magnificent property is notable for its spectacular period features - many of which have been immaculately restored by craftsmen - including the unusual architrave plaster friezes depicting classical and pastoral scenes.’

Stunning photos show the exquisite interior with grand ornaments, marble sideboards and large gold mirrors.

Other pictures show a chandelier hanging from the high ceiling in the hallway, whilst one bathroom features a marble-style bath whilst a four-poster bed is seen in one bedroom.

The lower ground floor of the property features a hallway with oak floor boards and a sitting room with two sash and case windows with shutters.

The 65-year-old has put his Georgian town house on the market. Picture: RETTIE

The kitchen has granite worktops whilst an elegant garden room boasts hand painted, Chinoiserie wall paper.

French doors lead to the terrace whilst there is a nod to Vettriano’s most famous work as there is a hidden butler’s cupboard, completed with wine store and fridge.

On the ground floor, there is a traditional spiral staircase with panels of etched glass on the half landing

Whilst a grand, panelled drawing room features ornate cornicing and timber floorboards with two shelved press cupboards and doors to the breakfasting kitchen.

The first floors contains the master bedroom, with en suite, as well as a further three bedrooms and stylish bathroom.

Numerous paintings adorn the walls of Vettriano’s property, including one featuring a man in a bowler hat, a further nod to The Singing Butler.

The town house also comes garden area whilst steps at the pavement level lead down to three cellars.

Born in 1951, Vettriano left school at 16 to become a mining engineer.

However, after teaching himself to paint, in 1989 he entered two paintings to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual exhibition. Both were accepted and sold on the first day.

Vettriano has had sell-out exhibitions in Edinburgh, Hong Kong, London and New York whilst the South Bank Show filmed a documentary about him called ‘Jack Vettriano: The People’s Painter’.

He has also been commissioned to do portraits of Zara Phillips and legendary racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart.