Jackson Browne announces Edinburgh concert

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced a June 2017 full band tour in Ireland, Scotland and England with the singer set to play Edinburgh on June 18.

Accompanying Jackson on the road this June are longtime bandmates Val McCallum (guitar), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Jeff Young (keyboards), Bob Glaub (bass), Alethea Mills (Vocals) and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

Speaking ahead of the tour, Jackson said: “This is my ideal band, with some of my favorite players, whose combined gifts provide the musical foundation and emotional underpinnings of my new songs,

“The interplay between Val McCallum and Greg Leisz - the effortlessness of their chemistry is a gift really, that just dropped into my lap. I feel fortunate to have them out on the road for this tour.”

For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com