James McAvoy to visit Edinburgh next month

Hollywood A-lister James McAvoy is set to be honoured at the Global Gift Gala taking place for the first time in the Capital.

James Mcavoy filming in Edinburgh in Filth. Contributed

The X-Men, Filth and Last King of Scotland star will join the likes of Eva Longoria Baston for the event at the Waldorf Astoria on May 17.

James McAvoy commented: “Coming together to support one another is something we need to focus on right now. No matter how big or small; whether it’s helping that stranger on the street in your local community who has nowhere to call home or that stranger on the TV who is suffering displacement from war. We all have part to play in creating a better tomorrow.”

Maria Bravo, founder and CEO of the Global Gift Platform said: “We are delighted James McAvoy will be accepting this award during the evening. Over the years, we have admired his continued charitable work where he has used his voice to raise awareness for countless charities. He is a true philanthropist and we look forward to being able to honour him at the Global Gift Gala in Edinburgh”.

Charities benefiting from the 2017 Edinburgh Global Gift Gala include the Eva Longoria Foundation, which aims to improve education and provide entrepreneurial opportunities for young women; Place2Be which provides emotional and therapeutic services in primary and secondary schools, and the Global Gift Foundation

For more information and to buy tickets visit: http://www.globalgiftgala.com/event/the-global-gift-gala-edinburgh-2017