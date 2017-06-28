Jane Park ‘fighting for her life’ following operation

Lottery winner Jane Park has told how she is ‘fighting for her life’ following an operation.

The 21-year-old, flew to Turkey for an operation known as a Brazilian bum lift but has since been to hospital following since returning.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Record the Hibs fan says doctors believe she is suffering from sepsis as a result of a complication from an infection.

Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to infection injures its own tissues and organs.

The illness can cause all the body’s organs to fail.

She told the Record that she was “in absolute agony”, “frightened”, “exhausted” and “emotionally drained”.

She said: “The doctors are almost certain it’s sepsis. If it is, I’m fighting for my life - all because I wanted a slightly perkier bum.

“I’ve tried to put on a brave face but I’m really scared. I know the saying that pain is beauty but this is horrific. I’m in absolute agony.”

Yesterday, Jane Park posted on Snapchat from an ambulance as she was taken to hospital in Livingston.

Speaking about the incident she said: “It started with a little pain in my leg, a fever and then pins and needles. However, the pain is now severe.

“I called the doctor at around 5.30pm on Monday and he told me to get straight to accident and emergency.

“As soon as they heard my conditions, they rushed me straight into a side room. They said the four-hour wait could have been deadly.”

It is understood that the Lotto winner has spent close to £50,000 on plastic surgery since winning the jackpot when she was 17.

A spokesman for Jane refused to comment on her hospital admission.