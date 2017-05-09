Jason Cummings challenges Still Game star to ‘a wrestle’

A hilarious Twitter conversation between Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli and Jason Cummings has went viral.

Following the Sunday PFA Player of the Year Awards, Kohli took to social media to tweet : “This boy’s challenged me to a wrestle. Should I be worried? @Jasoncummings35”

Fans were soon involved telling the Still Game star to be very afraid.

One user even tweeted that the Still Game star should call in sick to avoid the wrath of Cummings.

Cummings quickly responded saying: “ Meet me at the Clansman and we will sort this out Navid. Bobby the barman special referee” to which Kohli replied “I can bench press 4 24-flat packs of Fanta with Meena sitting on top.”

The Hibs striker has already showed his wrestling skills taking on wrestler Grado in a hilarious viral video.