Jessops flagship store to open in Capital this week

Jessops will open a brand new flagship store on Castle Street on December 9.

The new Jessops store will be the biggest in Scotland and will offer the ccapital an exciting range of cameras and kit, photography workshops, photo gifts, photo printing and professional services.

Jessops will mark the opening of its 5th Scottish store by inviting shoppers and photography enthusiasts to join the new team for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning from 9:30am which will broadcast live on Facebook. The first 30 shoppers will receive 100 free photo prints.

The new store will offer Jessops Academy training courses which are available for all levels of photography, from beginners to experienced photographers wanting to learn more about their camera. These sessions will take place in the Jessops store based in the Sainsbury’s in Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Scott Worger, Retail Director at Jessops says: “We’re really looking forward to introducing our new store to Edinburgh. We’ve been away for a few years but now we’re back with a fantastic team of passionate photographers and an exceptional range of cameras, kit and services. And thanks to our Price Match Policy customers can enjoy the best prices available on the high-street.”