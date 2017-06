Joanna Cherry has held Edinburgh South-West with a majority of just over 1000.

Joanna Cherry was elected with 17,575, just over 35% of the vote.

The Conservatives obtained 16,478 votes with Labour obtaining 13,213.

There was a turnout of 69.4% in the constituency.

The SNP have made a number of losses throughout Scotland including Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson.