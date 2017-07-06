Justin Trudeau ‘spotted at Edinburgh play park’

He is known as a family man, with the Canadian PM making no secret of his close ties with his loved ones.

And true to form, it appears that the Canadian PM took some time out of a visit to the Capital to spend some quality time with his son.

Paul Togneri took to Twitter to share a picture of the what appeared to be Trudeau in the East Meadows play park.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau to visit Edinburgh

The popular politician was in the Capital for a meeting with the Queen, and also received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh, for his advocacy for equality and diversity.

However, it appears as well as enjoying the company of Her Majesty and visiting Rossyln Chapel, he also took in a few of Edinburgh’s play parks with his son, Hadrian, with eagle-eyed parents also spotting the Canadian in Loanhead.

Reacting on Twitter: Susan Hunter wrote: “And then they went to a park in loanhead too! We need more leaders like this - being normal decent humans!”

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau receives honorary degree from Edinburgh university

James Young also shared a snap of what appeared to be Trudeau at a park in Loanhead.