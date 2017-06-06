Keane Wallis-Bennett FAI: Teachers describe moment after wall collapse

Teachers from Liberton High School have described the moments immediately after a wall fell on 12-year-old Keane Wallis-Bennett.

The schoolgirl suffered fatal injuries after the incident in April 2014, when a “modesty wall” in the school’s PE block collapsed on top of her.

Statements given to police by two PE staff were today read out at the inquiry, which is currently being heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PE teacher Kerry Sweeney said she was opening the gym door when she heard a bang come from the girls’ changing room.

When she went in to investigate Ms Sweeney said she could tell something had happened from the “panic” she saw in pupils’ faces.

Ms Sweeney said she and another pupil had tried to lift the fallen wall but struggled due to its weight.

The inquiry, which is set to last around two weeks, also heard a statement from Stuart Robertson, the school’s head of PE.

Mr Robertson described seeing the school nurse rushing to the PE block to help, whom he followed to offer assistance.

Both members of staff said they had not received any reports of problems with the wall.

The inquiry continues.