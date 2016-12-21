Ken pal? Edinburgh gets its own emoji stickers

Edinburgh has been immortalised in emoji form and is now available on Android and iPhone.

The new Edinmoji App, by Fanmoji, brings users 75+ city specific emoji-stickers to add to messages.

Featuring everything from Murrayfield and Porty Beach, to Hibs and Hearts scarves and local phrases such as baltic and ken pal, each one crafted by illustrator Emily Fraser. She said: “It’s great to have something that is more personalised to Edinburgh and uses phrases and mentions places you know so well.”

Tim Webber, Fanmoji founder, said: “We’ve begun by capturing an essence of each city across landmarks, phrases, sport, food and famous faces, and hope to add to each as we move forward to capture the latest changes and goings-on in each place.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Scotland’s tourism industry needs to embrace new technology, innovation and new ways of working if it wants to stay competitive. The new Edinmoji app demonstrates the kind of humour for which Scots are renowned is a great way for visitors to share their experiences.”