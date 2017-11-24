Kevin Bridges adds extra date to Edinburgh tour as tickets touted for £242

Kevin Bridges has added an extra Edinburgh date to his tour due to popular demand, but tickets have already appeared on ticket selling sites for up to £242.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday 22nd November after 85,000 tickets were sold within the first hour alone of pre sale. 138,000 tickets sold in the following 36 hours.

Tickets have been touted on other sites.

Extra dates have now been added to his tour including Edinburgh Playhouse on the 30th September.

This brings the total number of tour dates so far to 52, with 16 new dates added following the initial tour announcement.

Tickets for all of Kevin’s UK and Ireland tour dates went on general sale from 10am on Friday 24th November however, tickets have already appeared on sites such as Viagogo and Get Me In for £242. Prices on such sites began at £128, more than 3 times the original price of the tour.

The Brand New Tour will see Kevin perform at some of the finest venues across the UK and Ireland from August 2018.

Kevin Bridges says: “I’m delighted to announce that I will be back on the road in 2018. It’s been 3 years since my last tour, 3 tough years of watching the world fall apart thus, I’ve decided, I need to get out of the house more and lend a hand in saving it. With amusing anecdotes and witty observations I’m sure I can save the world or at least provide a decent enough night out. We’ll see. I’ll catch you there folks. Yaldy!”