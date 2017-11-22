Kevin Bridges tickets ‘resold for £180’ as pre-sale ends

Tickets to see Kevin Bridges have been flogged on ticket touting sites minutes after they were released on pre-sale.

Sites such as ViaGoGo had tickets on sale for £180 per ticket, with another offer having 6 tickets available, with each ticket costing £150.

Kevin Bridges pre-sale tickets have been in demand.

Tickets went on pre-sale this morning, and many were quick to try and snap up briefs for the 4 nights at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

However, touts were also flogging tickets before pre-sale had even finished on selling site, Ticketmaster.

And many on social media were quick to voice their disgust as those cashing in on those that had missed out.

A screenshot from Viagogo

One user wrote: “Kevin Bridges pre sale tickets went on sale at 10am ... tickets are already being resold at £150 +!!!! It’s about time something is done to stop ticket tout”

Many others expressed their anger at the poor system in place to manage the online queue, with some even stating they had tickets before they were kicked off the site.