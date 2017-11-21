KFC to offer home delivery in Edinburgh from today

KFC has paired with Just Eat to offer home delivery to the people of Edinburgh.

The popular fried chicken restaurant is to offer favourites such as Original Recipe chicken, the Bargain Bucket and the Zinger burger - all at the click of button.

Food lovers can now order online through Edinburgh’s Craigleith KFC restaurant which will also be accepting orders through both the Just Eat app and website.

And many more across Scotland are expected to offer the service soon.

Just Eat added KFC to its platform earlier this year, initially delivering only to areas in Greater London with the partnership now expanding nationwide.

Graham Corfield, UK Managing Director at Just Eat commented: “We’re excited that fried chicken fans in Glasgow and Edinburgh can now order home delivery from their local KFC restaurant, giving them a wider choice of food than ever before.” Graham continues: “More and more KFC restaurants are coming on to the platform every week, meaning more chicken lovers in Scotland will be able to enjoy KFC’s world famous chicken at the click of a button very soon.”

The delivery starts today from 16:25. Minimum delivery is £15.